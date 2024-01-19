SHIF fate: Court of Appeal to rule on new health fund

All eyes will be on the Court of Appeal today as judges are expected to deliver a ruling on an application by the government seeking to lift an order blocking the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

President William Ruto’s administration introduced the new fund to replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), but its rollout was stopped by the High Court pending the determination of a petition filed by Mr Joseph Enock Aura.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha moved to the appellate court and pleaded with the judges to lift the suspension, arguing that the suspension created a vacuum and confusion in the health sector as NHIF has since been replaced.

The CS further submitted that millions of patients who depended on the NHIF for treatment cannot access the services, interfering with the government’s plan to implement the Universal Health Coverage and provide quality and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

If allowed by the court to implement SHIF, it will be mandatory for every household in Kenya to contribute 2.75 per cent of its income towards the fund. The new deductions will be capped at Sh5,000 while those in the informal sector would pay Sh300.

If Justices Patrick Kiage, Pauline Nyamweya and Grace Ngenye Macharia dismiss the application the UHC plan will remain on hold.