Madogo in Tana North.
Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Shashamane, the drug that’s turning youths into zombies

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Smuggled in sacks of rice and sugar from Ethiopia into Somalia before it gets to Garissa town, “shashamane”, a brown powder believed to be a mixture of various drugs, is turning youths in Madogo, Tana River County, into zombies and vicious criminals.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.