Sharon Otieno murder: Okoth Obado trial day 3

Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Migori county boss Okoth Obado and two others, charged in the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Government analyst Kimani Mungai is testifying on the findings of blood analysis of Otieno and her unborn baby as well tests conducted on the items recovered at the scene.

Mr Mungai told the court that there is a 99.9 per cent and more chance that Mr Obado is the biological father to the donor of the DNA generated from Ms Otieno's foetus.

Mr Mungai said the semen contained in one condom found at the scene of murder cannot be connected to any of the three accused persons in court --Mr Obado, Micheal Oyamo and Casper Obiero.

"The DNA generated was of unknown male origin," he said.

He further said that the DNA profiles could not be connected to virginal swabs taken from the victim.