Stephen Oduor

Shame of grand irrigation projects that lie in ruins

By  Saturday Nation Team

  • While most Kenyans are aware of the Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme, which collapsed after gobbling up more than Sh10 billion, there are many more little schemes that died that no one wants to talk about.  

  • Acting Tana Delta Irrigation Project (TDIP) manager, Mr Andrew Moroni, said that they have started doing some engineering works to repair infrastructure damaged when the project stalled.

For a vast county filled with lots of arable land but few water sources, pumping billions of shilling into irrigation projects in Tana River was seen as the key to unlocking not only its underutilised potential but also solving part of Kenya’s food challenges.

