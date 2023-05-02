Shakahola cult: Two female adults rescued from the forest, one person arrested

Two female adults were rescued on May 2, while one person was arrested during police operation in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha says those rescued so far are 48 while those who have been arrested since the operation began early April are 24.

Meanwhile, Chief Governmnet Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Tuesday said he had conducted postmortems on 30 bodies exhumed from Shakahola Forest in Kilifi.

" They were of eight male and 22 female adults and nine children, the rest six persons we are unable to tell certainly whether they are adults or children because of the level of decomposition," Dr Oduor said.

20 bodies had features of starvation, one child had trauma to the head and three other children had asphyxia (meaning they were denied oxygen).