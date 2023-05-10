Shakahola cult: Paul Mackenzie to spend 30 more days behind bars
Shakahola death cult leader Paul Mackenzie will remain in custody for 30 more days, a Mombasa court ruled on Wednesday.
Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda made the decision to detain Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu, and 16 other suspects, citing ongoing investigations.
Mr Shikanda further said the suspects' safety and security might be at risk if they are released on bond at this stage.
The Kilifi cult leader is believed to have brainwashed dozens of followers into fasting to death.
