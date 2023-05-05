Shakahola cult: Paul Mackenzie, his wife and 16 followers held 5 more days

Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu and his 16 followers have been detained for another five days as investigations into the Shakahola mass killings intensify.

This came as it emerged that Mr Mackenzie and his “security” team ensured his followers did not give up fasting even when they wanted to denounce it.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda, who is handling the matter, was told on Friday that a group of men guarded thee followers, ensuring they compiled with the rule on fasting to death at whichever cost.

“The narrations disclose an organised structure where a group of men would deploy force and violence to ensure any adherents who were giving up on starvation or attempting to escape were violently forced to starve to death,” inspector Raphael Wanjohi said in a supporting affidavit.

These men, the court heard, were allowed to eat and drink, and would also dig graves and bury those who died.

State counsels Jami Yamina and Peter Kiprop submitted these preliminary findings as credible following the recovery of bows and arrows and a motorcycle within the Shakahola crime scenes.

“It is now reasonably believed that all the respondents of Good News International Ministries are among those who either offered security services or dug up the graves and buried the deceased,” said Mr Yamina.

The state counsels told the court that information gradually flowing to the police indicates that 18 people may have recruited their spouses and children into the cult.

The court has been told that five members - the spouse and children of Smart Mwakalama, who is one of those being held by Mr Mackenzie, have been reported missing.

“Because of the evolving and mutating nature of this case, the period of detention initially sought and granted by the Malindi court has proved insufficient, but there exists compelling reasons to continue holding the respondents,” said Mr Yamina

The State has also said that the respondents have no known place of abode, and that they have refused to produce their national identification documents for proper identification.

The prosecutors also told the court that the police are having a hard time with the respondents, whom they say still hold dearly their extreme religious beliefs and may starve themselves and die.

“The same danger is presented if they are held in large groups in any police station, as that would turn police cells into little churches that expose other detainees to radical teachings and conversion,” said Mr Yamina.

The court also heard that the police are seeking to detain the accused for 90 days to carry out DNA tests, lift fingerprints and conduct analysis at the National Registration Bureau and also to conduct identification parade.