Ruto appoints inquiry commission to probe Shakahola cult deaths
President William Ruto has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to probe the Shakahola cult deaths.
Justice Jessie Lessit to lead the team that includes Psychiatrist Frank Njenga, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Eric Gumbo.
Other members of the team are: Judge (Rtd) Mary Muhanji Kasango, Dr Jonathan Lodompui, Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia.
Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina will be joint secretaries while Kioko Kilukumi will be lead counsel.
Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye were named assisting counsel.