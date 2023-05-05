Ruto appoints inquiry commission to probe Shakahola cult deaths

shakahola mass graves bodies

Some of the 26 bodies that were exhumed from a mass grave site at Shakahola Village in Kilifi County on April 24, 2023, from land belonging to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

President William Ruto has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to probe the Shakahola cult deaths. 

Justice Jessie Lessit to lead the team that includes  Psychiatrist Frank Njenga, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Eric Gumbo.

Other members of the team are: Judge (Rtd) Mary Muhanji Kasango, Dr Jonathan Lodompui, Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia. 

Related

Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina will be joint secretaries while Kioko Kilukumi will be lead counsel. 

Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye were named assisting counsel.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.