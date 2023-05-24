Shakahola cult: 613 people reported to be missing

Number of people reported missing in the Shakahola cult massacre stands at 613 as at Wednesday.

Coast Regional boss Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that one person was rescued from the forest land linked to Paul Mackenzie, bringing total number of those recued to 91.

Ms Onyancha said 19 people have so far been identified by family members and they are in safe

The autopsy for the recovered and exhumed bodies in the second phase of the operation is set to kick off tomorrow-Thursday, with the number of deaths now at 240.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary announced the search, which was mainly focused on the 5000-acre Chakama Ranch, would be extended to Tsavo East National Park.

Families searching for their missing relatives have been urging the government to use aircraft for the operation, but despite promises from the CS that this would happen soon, it has not happened.