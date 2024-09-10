Senators join push for mega bursary kitty

Calls to consolidate bursary funds in the country continue to grow with a section of senators now joining the push to have a unified fund under the Ministry of Education.

The proposal is seen as an effort to curb the misuse of public funds in the bursary allocation process.

Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera is the latest MP to throw his weight behind the push, saying a consolidated fund will streamline the administration of the several bursary funds operating in the country to better serve needy students.

The senator also called for the delinking of education bursaries from political offices, stating that the current structure hampers the proper administration of these funds.

He further advocated for direct access to funds for schools, a move that would pave the way for enhancing free education.

“Political offices should not control bursaries. These funds should be harmonised under a single entity within the Ministry of Education and allow schools to directly access the funds from the ministry and make education free,” Mr Chimera said.

The legislator’s proposal comes amidst widespread concerns that political figures, including governors, MPs through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF), Women Representatives via the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and MCAs at the ward level, are using the funds to reward supporters, often at the expense of needy students.

“Politicians should not politicise education at the expense of genuinely needy students,” said the senator.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said counties have no role in funding universities and colleges, hence no allocation will be available to the central kitty from the devolved units.

“I support harmonising the issuance of bursary funds to curb duplication and ghost applicants,” said the ODM deputy party leader.

Senate Education Committee chairperson, Joe Nyutu, said counties have trespassed by issuing bursaries to university and college students as the functions are not devolved.

Some schemes offering bursaries include the NG-CDF, NGAAF, university fund, county government bursaries, and Presidential Secondary School Bursary.

Others are the Kenya Institute of Social Work and Community Development, the Presidential Bursary Scheme for Orphans and Vulnerable students as well as the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) that gives bursaries to students.

Several leaders and stakeholders in the country have been pushing for the centralisation of education bursaries proposing that the Ministry of Education take charge of all bursaries for post-primary learners, amid claims of politicians exploiting the funds for political gain.

They want bursaries, loans, and scholarships offered by the government to collapse and be consolidated into one fund with a National Education Fund established to run the funds.

This, they argue, will guarantee students free and compulsory basic education as well as enhance access to tertiary education.

Already, the Education Ministry has drafted a Bill to consolidate bursaries and scholarships into one fund.

The Basic Scholarships and Bursaries Bill, 2024 seeks to consolidate all government scholarships and bursaries and put them under the ministry, delinking them from politicians.

The proposed reforms aim to bring together the Helb alongside other bursaries and scholarships managed by both national and county-level politicians.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said having many education kitties offering bursaries to needy students is prone to inefficiencies and corruption.

“If you can generate a policy to amalgamate these funds, this House will be more than willing to turn it into a law so that we get a university education that is free,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Chief Justice Martha Koome argued that free education is achievable if the government consolidates all bursary, loan, and scholarship funds into a single entity, saying that a unified education fund would be sufficient to finance a free education program as well as eliminate inefficiencies in the current system.

“If all these monies are consolidated into one fund, the amount will be sufficient for the government to run a free education programme,” said the CJ.