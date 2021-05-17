Senate committee approves removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi

The Special Committee of the Senate, formed to investigate allegations against Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Muhamud, has recommended his removal for abuse of office.

Should the Senate adopt the report of the committee, Mr Abdi could become the third governor to be removed from office through impeachment. Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) were both kicked out by the Senate last year.

The recommendation on Monday came after the governor was impeached by members of county assembly (MCAs) on three counts, but only one was substantiated.

The MCAs noted that Wajir's health sector has run into disarray and ended up in a deplorable state, which has in turn comprised and undermined the realisation of the right to the highest attainable health standards as enshrined in the Constitution.

The special committee, which was chaired by Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni, found that the governor violated the rights of health of the people of Wajir.

“The committee has considered the evidence submitted by parties and found that allegation of the violation of the rights of health of the people of Wajir to have been substantiated and that the violation meets the threshold of impeachment,” it says in its report.

The debate on the motion is ongoing in the Senate.