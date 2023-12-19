Security guards get peanuts yet they protect billions, lobby says

A lobby has decried the low wages paid to private security guards in the country.

The Professional Association of Licensed Private Security Services Providers of Kenya (PALSAK) said guards man multi-billion-shillings institutions round the clock, yet they are contracted at an average pay of Sh15,000 per month.

“There is no justice because the industry players have not come together to insist that security is not cheap,” said Mr Henry Carlos Kioko, the chairperson and chief executive of PALSAK, the umbrella body that promotes the professional development and welfare of private security guards.

“Private security firms market security as a cheap service by under-quoting at a lower cost to bag contracts with corporate companies,” he noted. “This is happening against the welfare of individual security guards, as owners of private security firms only mind about their bottom-line.”

He said since he started working in the security industry 25 years ago, guards are still on the same salary. “Yet, the cost of living including house rents, transport, clothing, food, education and medical care has increased. Also, security companies are making more money.”

Last month, the government, through the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), published a Gazette notice compelling security firms to pay their workers a minimum of Sh30,000 in gross pay per month, which PALSAK says will make the industry more professional and enhance profitability.

“Most of the players are asking, how are we going to pay a security guard Sh30,000 and the client cannot pay between Sh40,000 and Sh50,000? That is not something to negotiate. Security is not supposed to be a cheap venture. A security guard must be paid professionally and this should not be a question on the cost of doing business,” Mr Kioko said.

“When we have a weak private security industry – when we underpay our guards – their professional development is not being put into consideration. This weakens the security of this nation.”

He said the regulations introduced by the PSRA mark the beginning of the growth and profitability of the industry.

Following the directive by the PRSA, some of the security firms ganged up and secretly met the Security parliamentary committee, Mr Kioko said.