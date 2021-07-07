‘Secret’ hiring of grain importer sparks row

UKur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani who has clashed with MPs over the engagement of a second grain handler at the port of Mombasa.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of Parliament have clashed with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani over the engagement of a second grain handler at the port of Mombasa.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court acquits self-confessed serial killer Onyancha

  2. PRIME AG wants Koome, Mwilu out of Warsame dispute bench

  3. Raila: BBI will not be excuse to postpone 2022 polls

  4. CS Juma defends KDF against bribery claims

  5. Uhuru mourns veteran journalist Hilary Ng'weno

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.