Samuel Maina named acting KBC boss as Naim Bilal exits
The board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has appointed Samuel Maina as acting MD of the state broadcaster, replacing Dr Naim Bilal whose term expired on March 19.
“To ensure continuity and smooth running of the Corporation, the Board of Directors held a special board meeting on March 25 and appointed Mr Samuel Maina to the position of acting Managing Director,” KBC Board chairperson Benjamin Maingi stated.
Mr Maina will serve in an acting capacity until a substantive boss is recruited.
Dr Bilal, a veteran journalist, was appointed MD in 2019. Prior to his appointment, Dr Bilal was the director of information at the ICT ministry and has previously worked at the Nation Media Group as a senior editor. He has also worked at the Judiciary as the director of communications.