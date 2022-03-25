Samuel Maina named acting KBC boss as Naim Bilal exits

The board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has appointed Samuel Maina as acting MD of the state broadcaster, replacing Dr Naim Bilal whose term expired on March 19.

Outgoing Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) managing director Dr Naim Bilal. His term expired on March 19. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“To ensure continuity and smooth running of the Corporation, the Board of Directors held a special board meeting on March 25 and appointed Mr Samuel Maina to the position of acting Managing Director,” KBC Board chairperson Benjamin Maingi stated.

Mr Maina will serve in an acting capacity until a substantive boss is recruited.