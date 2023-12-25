Sabina Chege attributes her success to Pastor Ng'ang'a’s church, promises thank you visit

Politician Sabina Chege expressed gratitude to Pastor James Ng'ang'a and attributed her success to Neno Evangelism Centre. She spoke during the wedding ceremony of Pastor Ng' ang' a' s daughter, Grace Neema Wanjiku Maina.

Born to Pastor James Ng'ang'a and his late wife Esther, Wanjiku is the second of four children.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sabina, who was recently ousted as deputy minority whip in the National Assembly, credited Pastor Ng'ang'a's church with preparing her for success.

“I was a member of this church and that's where my blessings came from,” Sabina said.

Acknowledging her connection to the Neno Evangelism Centre, she sang a worship song before thanking Pastor Ng'ang'a.

Although she admitted that she had not attended the church recently, Sabina promised to return to express her gratitude.

“I would not forget to come here where they remember me... I will come back to say thank you,” she assured.

Speaking to Ng'ang'a, Sabina reiterated: "I haven't come back to thank you yet because my blessings came from this church, I will come back.

In a light-hearted moment, Pastor Ng'ang'a humorously suggested that Sabina return with Sh3 million.

“You just bring us two million, one to apologise and one to accompany the two million," he joked.

Sabina encouraged the congregation to continue fellowshipping in the church, insisting that it was where they would find breakthroughs.

“You are in the right place...on this altar you will find favour...on this altar Mungu anafungua milango (God opens doors),” she concluded.

The controversial televangelist has been vocal about the importance of marriage.

In one of his controversial clips, Ng'ang'a compared single people living alone to mad people.

"Wale hamjaoa muoe haraka. Acheni ujinga wenu hiyo. Mnaenda kukaa kwa nyumba peke yenu kama wazimu. (Those who are not married, get married and stop this nonsense of living alone like madmen).

The 70-year-old father of many said marriage was a very personal decision.



