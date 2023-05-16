Ruto warns Cabinet Secretaries on corruption, wastage

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to Cabinet Secretaries over corruption and wastage.

In a Cabinet meeting held at State House Tuesday, the Head of State said his administration will emphasise integrity in the provision of services to Kenyans.

He spoke a day after he sacked Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu over a Sh4 billion mosquito net scandal.

Dr Ruto also sacked the entire board of the State agency and suspended its chief executive officer, Ms Terry Ramadhani.

The sweeping changes come in the wake of a Sh3.7 billion botched tender for the supply of treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria among millions of low-income households.