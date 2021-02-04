Prime

Ruto’s ICC lawyer Karim Khan in race for top job at The Hague

Karim Khan

British lawyer Karim Khan.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

British lawyer Karim Khan is among nine candidates in a race to become the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) when member states make the decision on Monday next week.

