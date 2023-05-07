Ruto roots for ex-PS Nancy Karigithu for top UN job

President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind former principal secretary Nancy Karigithù in her bid to become the next secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a United Nations (UN) agency.

Dr Ruto said Ms Karigithu, who currently serves as his advisor on blue economy, and is the government’s special envoy for maritime and blue economy, is a highly accomplished expert with “proven commitment to the course of global maritime interests”.

“It is my humble request to the membership of the IMO and, indeed, the international community to back Amb Nancy Karigithu in the forthcoming election for the position of IMO Secretary-General,”the Head of State said in a statement.

Kenya and the African Union have nominated Ms Karigithu as a candidate to succeed Mr Kitack Lim whose second and last four-year tenure at the global agency will come to an end in July.

“In nominating Amb Karigithu, Kenya and the AU are presenting to the global maritime community a highly competent and qualified candidate, who has immensely contributed to global maritime issues,” Dr Ruto said.

With experience spanning over 30 years in the sector, the President vouched for the nominee, saying she has built consensus on many complex issues, which has enabled common actions in favour of shared objectives of the IMO membership.

“I wish to underscore that Amb Karigithu has all it takes to handle the challenges facing the shipping industry, starting with the adoption of cleaner energy for sustainable shipping, tackling decarbonisation through control and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, marine environmental protection, safety and security, governance, digitisation and ensuring fairness to all IMO member states,”the President stated.

Ms Karigithu is a recognised advocate of integration and empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

If she wins, she will be the first African and first woman to hold the position in the 70 years of the organisation’s existence.

For this reason, DR Ruto called on the partners to support and vote for Ms Karigithu saying: “Her election therefore will be an affirmative action and will lend credence to the current global momentum of inclusivity and diversity in international decision-making process.”

“I want to reassure you that her win will be a win for the common interest of the organisation and the global maritime sector in general. I count on your support,”Dr Ruto concluded.