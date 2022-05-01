Ruto, Raila give national Labour Day ceremony a wide berth

The Deputy President William Ruto and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flagbearer, Raila Odinga, have given the national Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium a wide berth.

The two leaders instead chose to share their Labour Day messages acknowledging the significance and integral input of the country’s workforce.

“To workers and hustlers: We recognize your toil, sweat and hard work. You are the reason that Kenya is where and what it is today. You are the engine to get us there. God Bless You,” the DP, who is also the party leader and Presidential candidate of UDA party, shared.

On his part, the Azimio leader said: “A nation is nothing without a workforce that feels fulfilled, secure, and appreciated. The Azimio administration will ensure that all Kenyans will receive adequate pay for their efforts to ensure their dignity is upheld. Happy Labour Day.”