Ruto leaves for Ghana, Guinea Bissau...

President William Ruto has this afternoon departed to Ghana for a state visit before connecting to Guinea-Bissauu for an official visit.

Dr Ruto hopes to strengthen diplomatic, trade cooperation, and historical ties between Kenya and the two West African nations when he meets with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

In Ghana, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said, President Ruto will emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen and consolidate democratic governance in Africa.

As part of the visit, President Ruto will also visit the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters in Accra, with a focus on boosting Kenyan tea and leather exports to Ghana.

“This effort will be supported by Memorandums of Understanding between private and public sector entities, aimed at improving trade between Kenya and Ghana under the AfCFTA,” the spokesperson said.

While still in Ghana, the Head of State will also address the Ghana-Kenya Business Forum to explore investment and trade opportunities across various sectors.

“Additionally, as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform and Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, President Ruto will advocate for transforming the African Union into a leading force for continental unity and economic revitalization, engaging other regions worldwide,” Mr Mohamed said.

With President Akufo-Addo, Dr Ruto’s discussions will centre on the climate crisis and Ghana's support for implementing the African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change, “especially the Africa Green Industrial Initiative (AGII), which seeks to upscale and accelerate green industries and businesses across Africa,” explained State House.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who also doubles as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs arrived in Accra on Monday evening ahead of Dr Ruto's visit.

In Guinea-Bissau, President Ruto aims to enhance trade relations and identify new avenues for cooperation with Lusophone Africa under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.