Ruto gifts Kitui AIC Church cleric John Muli with Sh6m Toyota Prado

President William Ruto has donated a Toyota Prado worth Sh 6 million to the African Inland Church (AIC), Kitui Township cleric Rev. John Muli as a retirement gift following his request for a car on Sunday.

During a Sunday service attended by the President, the clergy made a passionate appeal for a car for use during his retirement.

On Monday, the President through his Principal Administrative Secretary for Coordination, Operations and Protocol Dr Abdul Mwasserah handed over the brand new car to Mr Muli at Autopax Limited, Mega Mall in Nairobi.

"Reverend Muli made the appeal during a Sunday service at AIC Kitui Township that was attended by His Excellency the President and he pledged to give him a car.

"I'm here today to deliver the Prado to the clergy," Dr Mwasserah said.

Mr Muli said he was glad to receive the car as a retirement gift after his 35-year stint at the helm of the AIC Church.