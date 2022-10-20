Trans Nzoia farmer gifts President Ruto bull on Mashujaa Day

A farmer in Trans Nzoia county has honoured President William Ruto by giving him a bull, estimated to be worth Sh1 million, as a gift.

Mr John Njoroge, from Kiminini sub-county, said he donated the 1.5-ton bull to the Head of State as a token of appreciation for his efforts in empowering hustlers in Kenya.

“I understand that the President knows there are small scale farmers because he has been pushing for the empowerment of hustlers. This bull will always remind him to continue empowering the hustlers,” Mr Njoroge said on Mashujaa Day.

The Trans Nzoia farmer, who doubles as a preacher, also lauded Dr Ruto for what he termed as taking back the country to God by opening State House to spiritual intervention.

The bull donated to President Ruto. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

In December 2018, Njoroge made headlines after selling a bull to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“That is long gone. This time around I am just gifting his successor because of what he has managed to for Kenyans for the little time he has been in office,” he said.

He revealed that he has spent over Sh500, 000 caring for this bull.

“For the short time that he has been in power, Ruto has fulfilled a lot of his promises. For instance, as farmers, we used to suffer a lot by purchasing fertiliser at higher prices but he has helped lower these prices,” he added.

Mr Njoroge also hailed the Head of State after he promised to support Small and Micro Economies (SMEs).

“I therefore celebrate him for some of these milestones. He has also promised to support SMEs. I also celebrate him for the Hustler Fund,” Njoroge said before he took the bull to Ruto’s Sugoi home in the neighbouring Uasin Gishu county.

Vincent Waswa Wanyonyi, a veterinary officer in the area, said he had served Njoroge for over 15 years.