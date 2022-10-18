Ruto forwards IG nominee Japhet Koome’s name for vetting

President William Ruto Tuesday forwarded the name of Inspector-General of Police nominee Japhet Koome for vetting by Parliament.

Mr Koome was nominated by the President on September 29, 2022 to succeed outgoing IG Hilary Mutyambai who proceeded on terminal leave over health reasons.

The nominee, a former Nairobi county police commander, is the current Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

The nominee will now face the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs of the National Assembly for vetting.

The chairpersons of the two committees will co-chair the joint sittings with the quorum of the joint sittings being the respective quorums of each of the committees.

"That, the vetting of the nominee for appointment as Inspector-General of Police shall be conducted jointly by the Committees of the two Houses mandated to deal with matters of national security," read the communication from Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

According to Standing Order 77(1) of the Senate Standing Orders, upon receipt of a notification of nomination for appointment to a public office required to be approved by the Senate under the Constitution or any other legislation, the nomination shall stand committed to the relevant standing committee for consideration.

Article 245(2)(a) of the Constitution provides that the Inspector-General is appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament.

The name will then be forwarded to Parliament for vetting for appointment.

Section 12 (2) and (7) of the National Police Service Act states that the President shall, within 14 days after a vacancy occurs in the office of the Inspector-General, nominate a person for appointment as police IG and submit the name of the nominee to Parliament.

Thereafter, Parliament shall, within 14 days when it first meets after receiving the names of the nominee will consider the suitability of the nominee.

This is by either approving or rejecting the nominee for appointment; and the speaker of the National Assembly shall notify the President of the decision of Parliament.

Mr Koome's name has already been submitted to the Senate committee ahead of the beginning of the vetting process.

However, the National Assembly is on recess but is set to resume on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Granted, the 14 days period will start running upon the Speaker of the National Assembly committing the name of the nominee to the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs.

The committees shall, having conducted the vetting hearings, submit a joint report to the respective Houses.

