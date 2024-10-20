Ruto fetes Kenya’s heroes and heroines, preaches unity

President William Ruto on Sunday feted 142 Kenyan heroes and heroines during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations marked in Kwale County.

Mashujaa Day, also known as Heroes' Day ("mashujaa" is Swahili for "heroes"), is a national day in Kenya, which is observed on October 20 as a public holiday.

Speaking during the 61st celebrations marked at Kwale Stadium on Sunday, the Head of State said each part of the country is endowed with echoes of heroism, histories of sacrifice, and legacies of historic struggles by ordinary people who achieved the extraordinary endure to date.

“We, the people of Kenya, know that, just like our ancestors, we have what it takes, including the values, principles, and commitments that define ushujaa (heroism), to break free of oppression, humiliation, poverty, and indignity.

“We know this because for our nation to be free, brave men and women, young and old, from every community and every region, struggled with exemplary determination until Kenya was free,” the president said, in his speech dominated by calls for unity across all Kenyan communities.

14 categories

Principal Secretary of the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage Ms Ummi Bashir said those who were feted on Sunday, including some posthumous, were grouped into 14 categories.

The categories are; liberation freedom, sports, peacemaking, spiritual leadership, philanthropy, human rights, national cohesion and integration, cultural, values and practices as well as arts.

Others are; scholarships, environmental conservation, indigenous knowledge, entrepreneurship, and industry and statesmanship.

“The National Heroes Council, under the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage is tasked with identifying and recommending national heroes and during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale the president honoured some 142 heroes and heroines including some posthumously,” Ms Bashir said.

Some of the personalities honoured on Sunday include; Gen. (Rtd) Daudi Tonje and Gen. (Rtd) Mohamud Haji Mohamed for their sterling performance in the military and acts of statesmanship.

General Tonje, is celebrated for his outstanding contribution to national defence and stability.

During his tenure as the Chief of the Defence Forces in Kenya (CDF), The Kenya Defence Force (KDF) recorded the highest number of reforms that aimed at professionalising and motivating the defence forces to serve the country with pride and valour.

1982 coup attempt

These reforms included: mechanisms of peaceful military transition, the establishment of the Defence Staff College, allowing women in the forces to lead, marry, and bear children, and the establishment of a medical insurance scheme.

General Mohamud on the other hand was recognized for his statesmanship in his service as a committed and loyal military officer.

His loyalty was exemplified by his intervention in averting the 1982 coup attempt. His strategic foresight, quick decision-making, and commitment to national unity were instrumental in neutralizing the coup threat and thus preserving the integrity of the government.

“For his unwavering loyalty and bravery during the coup attempt, General Mohamed Mohamud was promoted to Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the military where he continued to offer outstanding leadership for the subsequent 10 years.”

Those honoured posthumously include; Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Waciuri and Mnyanzi “Mekatilili” wa Menza for their liberation struggle, as well as five MPs who perished in a plane crash on April 10, 2006 while on a peace mission in Marsabit.

“In confronting colonialism, Mekatilili wa Menza did not seek to free her village or region from occupation by a community. Instead, she resisted the structures and institutions of a system of exploitation and tyranny in the knowledge that defeating it would free a whole nation,” President Ruto said.

Field Marshall Kimathi was recognized for his contribution to the liberation struggle. As the leader of the Mau Mau movement, he inspired other fighters to resist British colonial rule.

Mekatilili Wa Menza was recognised for her unwavering efforts in fighting for Kenya's independence. She was an activist who actively led the Giriama people against the colonial administration.

She would later be arrested by colonial authorities and exiled to Kisii. Five years later, she escaped from the prison in Kisii and walked back to Kilifi where she continued to oppose the imposition of colonial policies and ordinances.

Mr John Ouma, then Provincial Intelligence officer, was also honoured having been remembered for his crucial role in national security and intelligence.

“Tragically, he lost his life in the 2006 Marsabit plane crash while on a peace mission aimed at addressing conflicts in northern Kenya. His work in maintaining security and fostering peace in the region was vital, and his sacrifice is honoured as a testament to his dedication to the safety and stability of the nation.”

He died alongside five MPs including; Bonaya Godana, Mirugi Kariuki, Abdi Tari Sasura, Guracha Galgallo, and Titus Ngoyoni. Anglican Church Bishop William Waqo who also died among the legislators and other senior civil servants was also honoured.

Former Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross, Dr Abbas Gullet, was also feted “for his visionary and effective leadership, spanning close to five decades in humanitarian work.”

“His transformative leadership at the Kenya Red Cross Society has established it as a leading regional organization in disaster preparedness, response, and alleviation of human suffering. Known for his integrity, bravery, and selflessness, his contributions to improving the livelihoods of disaster victims are profound and enduring.”

Also on the list is former Runyenjes MP Njeru Kathangu, who was honoured for his exemplary contribution to reforms and the reintroduction of multi-partism between 1984-1992.

During this time, he suffered police arrests, and brutality and was among the victims tortured in Karura Forest, Nyati House, and Nyayo house torture chambers for weeks.

In 1990, he was arrested alongside others for treason accusations which was later downgraded to sedition.

Mr Kathangu went through a grueling trial for one year. He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and ordered to serve seven years with hard labour. He was released after three years in 1992.

“The great lesson that has been passed down to us from their era, and which we must faithfully transmit clearly and boldly to future generations, is that every citizen of Kenya is a full and equal member of our political community, entitled to make a contribution to nation building, and with an inalienable right to a full, just and fair share of all the benefits that accrue from our development,” President Ruto said.

He said no proposition to discriminate or to unjustly diminish one while enlarging another's rights is admissible.