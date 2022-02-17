Ruto apologises for DRC cow gaffe

Deputy President William Ruto has apologised for his remarks on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that alluded that the country has no cow.

In a statement by his presidential campaign head of communications, Hussein Mohammed, the DP regretted the comments saying that he was making an informal claim that was taken out of context.

"My speech was informal and the use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience," Dr Ruto said.

The DP also praised the DRC government and her people saying that he holds them in high regard.

"I regret any misunderstanding that may have risen on account of my speech and take this opportunity to assure the government and the people of DRC of profound admiration and high regard."

At a campaign rally in Nyeri on Monday, the DP made remarks that seemed to mock the Congolese for wearing high waist trousers and not being able to keep cows as an investment.

“We have a market in DR Congo… these people who are singers… These people have a population of about 90 million but they don’t own any cow,” he said.

The DP's comments had caused an uproar with most Congolese terming the comments disrespectful.

The reactions were led by DRC senator, Francine Muyumba, who threatened to take the issue to the DRC parliament if Dr Ruto failed to withdraw the statement.

"Kenya need the region and the region need Kenya, together we are strong. Kenya as a country need to stand against this statement officially in order to protect the friendship we enjoy between our countries. As we wait for our Government to act, we are ready to take parliamentary actions," she said on Twitter.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga also weighed in on the matter terming Dr Ruto’s statement undiplomatic.

"I have been very disturbed and deeply disappointed by utterances of Deputy President William Ruto that poured scorn in an otherwise friendly and enterprising nation that also holds Kenya in high esteem," Mr Odinga said.

Earlier on, the Kenyan embassy to Congo reacted to the comments assuring Kinshasa of continued partnership.