Ruto: A man without off days

For many people who have worked with him, Kenya's President William Ruto has a strict work ethic that they struggle to cope with.

Like an athlete running a marathon, Dr Ruto's diary runs non-stop. He has not been seen taking breaks, with his schedules not respecting public holidays or weekends.

It is not just the ministers who are feeling the full weight of his modus operandi, his communications teams are not spared either. The team has had to split into groups to keep informing the public, at least to accord themselves some time off the grind.

Read:

A look at the last 14 days, for example, shows a president who is busy attending local and foreign meetings, as well as managing his political arm by participating in party activities.

From October 6 to 9, the president toured the Nyanza region, launching projects, addressing political rallies and holding crucial night meetings at the Kisumu State Lodge.

Sources who attended the meetings said they went late into the night and the Head of State was up very early to begin his busy day's programme, which included helicopter rides and mile-long road trips.

On October 11, he attended the passing out parade of Kenya Forest Service recruits in Gilgil, Nakuru County, and later held a stakeholders' meeting with milk processors at Nakuru State Lodge.

The following day, he attended the Turkana Cultural and Tourism Festival in Lodwar Town and on 13 October, the Africa 2023 Manufacturing Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

He met with the Director General of the International Organisation for Migration at State House on the same day.

Without a break, he attended the Kenya Defence Forces Day celebrations in Embakasi Nairobi on October 14, before flying to China for four days for the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and other engagements.

The Head of State returned in time for the Universal Health Care Bill signing ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho on Friday.

On the day of signing the Bills, most of those who had accompanied him to Beijing took a day off to nurse jetlag.

Breaking with tradition, instead of taking a break on Saturday like other public servants, President Ruto hosted the visiting Angolan Head of State Joao Lourenco for bilateral talks.

Like the attributes of a go-getter, Dr Ruto, who fashions himself as a hustler, seems to give himself no opportunity to sleep or rest until he gets things done.

His frequent trips abroad have been criticized with some saying he had overshot the travel budget when the economy is in recession.

By June this year, the president had travelled to 21 countries, some more than once, since he took office on 13 September 2022.

But his deputy Rigathi Gachagua has defended him, saying the trips were not for holidays or picnics, but meant to boost the country’s economy.

Those who can’t cope appear to be struggling. Recently, he locked out CSs and PSs who were late for the signing of performance contracts at State House in Nairobi.

During the swearing-in of CSs, Dr Ruto did not mince his words, telling the spouses of his Cabinet members that their partners may sleep at the office or come home very late due to their demanding jobs.

When he is not in office launching projects or on his countrywide tours, the Head of State is attending church services like today in Dagoreti.

He appears to have taken a leaf out of the book of his political mentor, the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who was seen attending church services every Sunday.

In fact, during his recent visit to the Nyanza region, his handlers ensured that a church service was organised and held at the Kisumu State Lodge compound.