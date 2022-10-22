Revealed: What killed husband of Kiambu politician Gladys Chania

Kiambu businessman George Mwangi died due to blunt object injuries to the head, a post-mortem has revealed.

An examination of his body at Kenyatta University Funeral Home yesterday, also uncovered injuries on the fingers of his left hand.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor led the exercise, with Mr Mwangi’s family members present.

“The pathologist said he was hit numerous times on the back of his head with a blunt object,” Mr Peter Muhua, a relative, told journalists.

Mr Mwangi’s relatives said their eyes are on the next steps the government will take even as burial arrangements begin.

Mr Mwangi’s wife, Gladys Chania is in custody.

She was arrested on October 14, two days after Mr Mwangi’s remains were found in Kieni forest, Gatundu.

Missing farmhand

A court in Kiambu on Monday allowed police to detain Ms Chania and her co-accused, Maurice Mbugua, for seven days as investigations continue.

They are expected to reappear in court on Monday.

Police say Ms Chania – who contested the Kiambu Woman Representative position in August – had a hand in her husband’s killing.

They cite relationship problems as the motive for the murder.

The mystery of the whereabouts of Mr John Mwangi, a farmhand, has deepened after it emerged that his clothes and mobile phones were found at the home of the deceased.

Police say they are still looking for him.