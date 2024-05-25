Retired judge Jackton Ojwang, Nairobi ex-speaker Benson Mutura land State jobs

President William Ruto has appointed retired judge Jackton Boma Ojwang' and former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura Kang'ara as chairmen of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Board, respectively.

According to a gazette notice dated May 24, 2024, Mr Ojwang's appointment will run for a period of four years, while Mr Mutura's will run for three years.

The Head of State also appointed Prof Mohamed Said Rajab as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of the Kenya National Commission for Unesco for three years.

Dr Ningala Kalachu has also been appointed as Chairperson of the Council of the Veterinary Medicines Directorate for a period of three years, with effect from May 24, 2024.



