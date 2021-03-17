Report: 1.4 million Kenyans face starvation

Wajir

A man carries his family’s share of relief food in Boa, Wajir County on March 25, 2017. A new report has raised a hunger alert in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana and Isiolo counties.

Photo credit: File

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

At least 1.4 million people are facing acute hunger in the country, double the number reported in 2020, a report by the government and the United Nations has warned.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.