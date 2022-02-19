Ngotho Kariuki

Prof Ngotho Kariuki during the interview at United Kenya Club on February 17, 2022. 

| Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Reliving the horrors of Nyayo House torture chambers 

By  Mercy Chelangat

It’s been 18 years since the Nyayo torture chambers were opened to the public. But for Prof Ngotho Kariuki, a tax expert and political and human rights activist, memories of his detention during the fight for multiparty democracy remain fresh.

