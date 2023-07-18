Religious leaders urge Raila to call off demos as Kindiki calls for 'normal business' on Wednesday

Religious leaders have urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call off 3-day anti-government protests set to start on Wednesday, saying efforts to engage both sides will soon bear fruits.

At the same time, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki urges Kenyans to go about their business as usual on Wednesday, vowing that security agencies will ensure the safety of all.

"Those who doubt the Government resolve to prevent further loss of life,

injury, destruction of private and public property, and degeneration of the country into anarchy have a date with law enforcement agencies tomorrow, Thursday, Friday or any other day," the CS warned in a statement.