Relief for Kenyans caught up in Ukraine, Russia war

Ukrainian families

Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in their country are seen walking with their belongings after crossing the Hungarian-Ukrainian border near Beregsurany, Hungary, some 300km from the Hungarian capital, on February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Government strikes deal with European Union to allow fleeing Kenyans into their territories.
  • More than 200 Kenyans, most of them students, have been affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

It has been a tense couple of days for more than 200 Kenyans caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that went a notch higher on Thursday.

