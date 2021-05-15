River Chania
Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Relatives, police differ as search continues for two men who plunged into River Chania

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police report indicates the two men are feared to have drowned while escaping arrest.
  • By Thursday, the sixth day of the search, no trace of the two men had been established.

Police records indicate Nicholas Maithya and Asman John Kamau jumped into a swollen River Chania to escape arrest after they were found at a chang’aa den last Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.