Raymond Omollo, Ruto man from Nyanza, takes over from Kibicho

President William Ruto has appointed one of his key allies from the Nyanza region to the powerful docket of Interior and National Administration.

Dr Raymond Omollo, the Lake Basin Development Authority managing director, will take over from Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who headed the department under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Three weeks after the swearing-in of President Ruto, the man with a PhD in applied statistics from the University of Nairobi led a delegation that hosted him during his visit to Homa Bay town, considered the political turf of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Powerful docket

The powerful docket returns to Luo Nyanza 31 years after the exit of permanent secretary Hezekiah Oyugi on October 27, 1991.

Mr Oyugi was one of the most influential men in the administration of former President Daniel Arap Moi before the two fell out.

Dr Omollo, who hails from Homa Bay County and is credited with playing a great role in the campaigns of Kenya Kwanza, now enters the President’s inner circle.

Before deciding to attend a prayer service and a fundraiser at the AIC church in Homa Bay town on October 2, President Ruto had planned to have Dr Omollo represent him with his Sh1 million contribution.

The President, who toured the region three weeks after his inauguration, felt that it was not the right time to visit the region, which overwhelmingly voted for Mr Odinga.

Dr Omollo expressed confidence that he would steer the critical docket in the right direction.

"I am very happy, prepared and looking forward to serving Kenyans in the critical portfolio that touches on the security of everyone," he told the Nation.

Dr Omollo will work with Prof Kindiki Kithure, Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Appearing before the Committee on Appointments for vetting, the CS pledged to use force but within the law in dealing with what he called a small fraction of Kenyans causing problems.