Ramp up tree-planting drive, environmentalists urge State

Environmentalists have challenged the government to put more emphasis on its tree-planting call if it is to meet its 15 billion trees target by 2032.

President William Ruto last year presided over the inaugural National Tree Planting Day, in which he dispatched Cabinet secretaries and other government officials to various parts of the country to oversee the tree-planting drive.

Speaking during the International Day of Forests on Thursday, Dr Kalua Green, the founder of the Green Africa Foundation, urged those tasked with implementing the President’s initiative to be proactive to ensure its success.

Innovative agroforestry practices

He outlined three pillars in the drive to increase the country’s forest cover: integrated approach to forestry, innovation in agroforestry and policy support for community-based management.

“The importance of an integrated approach to forestry that combines conservation, sustainable land use, and community involvement can enhance food security, biodiversity, and climate resilience in Kenya,” he explained.

He called on innovative agroforestry practices that integrate trees with crops and livestock.

“The potential of these practices improves soil health, increases agricultural productivity and provides economic benefits to rural communities, while also addressing environmental challenges,” noted Dr Kalua.

Forest management initiatives

The environmentalist also urged policy-makers to support community-based forest management initiatives that empower local communities to take an active role in conservation efforts.

He said such policy support improves livelihoods, preserves cultural heritage and ensures the sustainable management of forest resources.

Dr Kalua lamented that the country has not heeded the calls for tree-planting even after millions of shillings were used in hiring helicopters for ministers to plant trees, yet such funds would have been used to maintain and buy more trees.