Ramaphosa, Kiir to attend Kibaki funeral

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir will lead foreign leaders in paying their last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki at his state funeral today.

A list provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows that other dignitaries expected at the event to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium include Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde and former Malawi President Joyce Banda.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Tanzania’s Vice-President Philip Mpango, Uganda’s Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake are also expected.

President Ramaphosa had, in his condolence message, said Kibaki championed the cause of democracy and unity in Kenya and beyond.

President Kiir, who declared three days of national mourning with flags flying at half-mast across South Sudan in honour of Kibaki, described him as a courageous statesman who earned the respect of his peers because of his work on regional stability.

“President Kibaki took a principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career. In opposition, his practical approach to politics kept the torch of accountability on Kenyan institutions,” President Kiir said.

“When he became President, the economic policies he enacted set Kenya on the path of sustainable development that will be built on by successive governments.”

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who will be represented by Ms Alupo, described Kibaki as a transformational leader.

“He played a fundamental role in achieving socio-economic transformation and prosperity for the Kenyan people. He was active in deepening the roots of African unity and cooperation for peace, development and security,” President Museveni said.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said: “His dedication to the economic transformation of Kenya and his work towards regional integration will be remembered for many generations. The people of Rwanda stand with Kenya during this time.”

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on her part, said Kibaki was “one of Africa’s finest sons”.

Kenyans are expected to be seated by 8am for the funeral service. The public viewed his body when it lay in state at Parliament buildings from Monday to Wednesday.

President Kibaki was sworn in as the third President of Kenya on December 30, 2002, and served until April 9, 2013.

He will be remembered for spearheading free primary education and infrastructure developments in transport and energy.