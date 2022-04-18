Downpour dampens Easter fete amid calls for peace

The downpour in the Coast on Sunday spoiled the party for thousands of holidaymakers who had thronged the region for Easter celebrations.

Recreational areas such as the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach, popularly known as Pirates, the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park and Kibarani Park remained relatively empty for the better part of the weekend.

St Peters’ Catholic Church faithful during a procession along the Elburgon-Molo road in Nakuru County to mark Good Friday. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Faithfuls, however, braved the heavy rains and trooped to various churches to celebrate Easter Sunday on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“We celebrate Easter once a year, we cannot allow bad weather to stop us from going to church,” said Ms Florence Namukama.

Sandy beaches

The rains have been pounding the region for the past three days, making it difficult for holidaymakers to access recreational facilities.

The idyllic sandy beaches remained deserted throughout the weekend.

“We cannot go to the beach because of the bad weather. It is raining so it is not safe to get into the water,” said Ms Monica Wesonga, who had travelled from up-country to enjoy the holidays.

She had been in Mombasa since Friday.

Merrymakers throng the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa on Good Friday as the Easter holidays kicked off. Most Kenyans chose to stay home due to the bad weather and the hard economic times. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

She was, however, optimistic that the weather would improve before the end of the holidays.

Mr Peter Juma, who travelled from Nairobi, said the bad weather spoiled the party but vowed to make the best out of the situation.

“This is a rare opportunity to break from the busy schedule and unwind. We must celebrate the day regardless of the bad weather,” he said.

Catholic faithful take part in a procession to mark Good Friday in Mombasa. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Businesses were hit badly. Dealers in swimming gear were left stranded as most people kept off the beach.

“Business is bad today; there are no people coming to the beach because of the rains, but we hope the weather will improve,” said Mr Hamisi Karisa, who deals in swimming gear.

He said they had hoped to do good business following the end of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“This was the first Easter holiday since 2019 without restrictions. We were optimistic of making good business but the weather condition has denied us the opportunity to make good money,” Mr Karisa lamented.

Catholic faithful attending a mass at the Christ The King Cathedral in Nakuru City on April 17, 2022, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

A boat operator added: “Most of us have had no job to do this holiday season.”

‘Good business’

“No one would dare take a boat ride due to the poor weather condition. We hope the condition will improve with time. Our business depends on the weather. Good weather means good business.”

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho wished the Christian faithful a Happy Easter.

Peace and tolerance

“Mombasa has witnessed an influx of visitors who are coming to celebrate Easter. Coast people are hospitable and it is good Christians are celebrating Easter while Muslims are fasting” he said.

Mr Joho also called for peace and tolerance.

“Mombasa is peaceful; we are enjoying tranquillity. We urge everyone to come and sample what we have at the coast,” added the governor.

Security was enhanced in the region with unformed and non-uniformed police officers seen patrolling the streets of Mombasa and major recreational areas.

In the North Rift, religious leaders called for peaceful campaigns and elections as Christians marked Easter Sunday.

Unite the country

Eldoret Anglican Church Diocese Bishop Dr Christopher Ruto urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to reconcile before they leave office in order to unite the country and as a way setting precedence and a good example for future generations on how to solve differences amicably.

Speaking at ACK St Mathews Church during the Easter Sunday service, Bishop Ruto urged the two leaders to reconcile as a way of also reconciling their supporters and the nation.

The bishop urged political leaders to preach peace and avoid scenarios witnessed recently where some politicians resorted to using goons to unleash violence during party primaries.

Attacks and killings

“Irrespective of your choice of candidate, in these campaigns and elections, let all candidates exercise their freedoms and do so in peace,” said the bishop.

He also condemned the attacks and killings in Kerio Valley and called on security agencies to ensure there is peace in the region.

Bishop Dominic Kimengich of the Eldoret Catholic Diocese, who presided over Easter Sunday Service at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret, called for peaceful campaigns and elections and asked politicians to ensure that their supporters remained peaceful.

The bishop asked the government to intervene and ensure that peace and normalcy is restored in the volatile Kerio Valley