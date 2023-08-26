Raila, Ida speak of pain, resilience and joys of 50 years of marriage

Raila Odinga, known for his strong political beliefs, revealed another side of himself when he threw a big and fancy party for his wife, Ida Odinga.

The event wasn't just to celebrate Ida's 73rd birthday but also their 50 years of marriage.

The couple arrived at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, with Ida stepping out of a luxurious white Limousine adorned with elegant flower decorations.

In an address that resonated with many, Ida shared her reflections on the challenges of being married to a politician. “I have seen everything that needs to be seen. I have also been surprised to see that it has been 50 years of marriage already,” she said, touching on the sacrifices made by political wives and the unique burdens they bear, often facing consequences beyond their control.

“I wish I could get a meeting with the wives of politicians because sometimes, it is not easy—it is not always bread and butter. Sometimes, it is very painful.”

Ida’s words carried empathy for Priscilla Oparanya, who was arrested alongside his husband, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his tenure.

Family and friends join Raila and Ida Odinga in cutting a cake to celebrate their 50th marriage anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“Sometimes, by marrying these politicians, you will be punished for things you do not understand. I have been sacked twice from a job, not because I was a bad performer or did something wrong, but because I had married Raila Odinga,” she said.

Political burden

Ida also addressed the issue of her security being withdrawn after a state-backed crackdown on Mr Odinga and other opposition stalwarts. “I have never been to those rallies, but my security was taken away because of him. I think in future when someone says we should change some of these things in the Constitution, I think we should because we don't want you to be sacrificed for someone else's mistakes, for your father's mistake or for your husband's mistake; that is if at all there was a mistake.”

Mr Odinga's narrative took a charming turn as he reminisced about their shared dreams of a Caribbean honeymoon. Despite financial constraints, their determination eventually led them to the shores of Montego Bay, Jamaica, accompanied by their children.

Ida Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023 during their 50th anniversary party. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“When we were getting married, we both realised that we had something in common, there is a love for the Caribbean. I decided that one day in my lifetime, I might go to the Caribbean. I wanted to go there for our honeymoon, but we did not have the money. Later when we were able to go, we had children and grandchildren. We travelled to London and took a flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica. All of us flew from Kenya, except Winnie who was in the US for her studies but she joined us,” he narrated, revealing his love for the song Bay of Mexico.

“We went to Bob Marley because my sons, Raila Junior and Fidel are fans of his home.”

The couple's bond was tested during challenging times, such as Mr Odinga's imprisonment in 1982. Ida was then a geography teacher at the Kenya High School in Kileleshwa, and the family lived in the house provided by the school. She was thrown out. She had to look for another job and place to live.

Mr Odinga was jailed for six years, released briefly, only to be re-arrested in September 1988, and locked up for another year. During those years, Ida's resilience shone brightly as she raised their children while working as a teacher.

“Sometimes it was rough, especially when I was in and out of jail, she was the pillar and looked after the family,” he said.

Mr Odinga says Ida underwent humiliation and he couldn't see his son while in detention.

Raila and Ida Odinga during their party at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“Junior got to know me when he was nine. For that long, Ida stood as the pillar and father of our children. It is good to appreciate your partners. I have also stood by her when she has been in problems. She has been in a lot of problems because of me, the price she has had to pay for being married to me. We have seen things remain the same and we are not scared. We have walked this journey before and we know the ups and downs of it and we are convinced that the Kenyan spirit shall prevail,” Mr Odinga said.

Family bedrock

In his tribute, Mr Odinga celebrated Ida as the bedrock and pillar of their family, emphasising her crucial role on their journey.

Sharing a heartwarming story, he recalled how he met Ida over 51 years ago. From their initial encounter to the altar, where they vowed “till death do us part,” their journey has encompassed both challenges and triumphs.

Ida and Raila Odinga and their family arrive at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“I met this girl over 51 years ago. We courted for another year then went to the altar to say 'I do'. We said till death do us part. We have had bad and good times together. When I met Ida, I was a young lad in town and she was a young girl. In campus life those days, we used to call it Box, where you would go to look for beautiful girls.”

The coincidental sharing of a birthday with their grandson added an extra layer of serendipity to their remarkable love story.

“There are also some coincidences; she is celebrating her birthday, and sharing her birthday with her grandson (Raila Junior's son), which is an accident of nature. Life can also become very interesting as you go on, you get to know new people.”

The family had united to honour Ida's legacy through a Sh1 million cheque gift for the construction of the Ida Odinga Library Research, Innovation, and Resource Centre.

Prince Inda and his band entertain guests at Ida and Raila Odinga's anniversary party at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was present, acknowledged the resilience of the couple. “Fifty years of going through hardship... Mama Ida looks exactly 30 years old, and we want to just celebrate love and family.”

Winnie, the couple’s lastborn and the one in active politics as member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly, expressed admiration and gratitude for their mother's unwavering support, hailing her influence in changing societal norms.

She added that the celebration was just a pre-show as they were negotiating with their parents to do a full re-marriage in December.

“Mom, your influence has transcended generations, shaping our society. Your absence would have meant higher rates of fistula and teenage pregnancies, and a lack of respect for women. We would have faced challenges without your guidance,” she said.

“Walking beside you has empowered us to hold our heads high, as we look up to your example. We, the four of us here, stand united today to support you, reciprocating the enduring support you've provided us. We understand the profound significance of the Ida Odinga library to you, and as a gesture of our appreciation, we've contributed a cheque of Sh1 million. Your support for our father is equally valued, and our love for you is immeasurable. As the 50th-anniversary approaches on September 1, our lives centre around you.”

Azimio deputy principal Martha Karua and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa at the anniversary party hosted by Ida and Raila Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

As per the dress code, attendees were in shades of green or blue and gold.

A host of Azimio leaders were present, including Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Dap-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and MP Babu Owino.

Guests were treated to a night of entertainment led by the talented artist Prince Indah, who serenaded the gathering with his melodious tunes, keeping the celebratory atmosphere alive and vibrant.

Emcees Oga Obinna and Mdomo Baggy added an extra layer of fun.