Raila, India's PM Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi

ODM leader Raila Odinga held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday during his week-long visit to the country.

Their engagement followed a series of other meetings with high ranking Indian government officials as Mr Odinga seeks to borrow a leaf on various successful policies as he seeks the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

On Friday night, the ODM leader attended was hosted for dinner by Kenya's ambassador to India Willy Bett.

In attendance were ambassadors and high commissioners and Indian government officials among other dignitaries, the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi said.

Mr Odinga flew to India on Monday last Week after attending an African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia to a series of activities and meetings intended to boost his campaigns.

Series of meetings

The Nation has established that the ODM leader has held a series of meetings with Indian authorities with discussions on implementation of his social welfare protection programme which borrows widely from the Indian framework.

Mr Odinga, who is taking a break from his campaigns, early last week held meetings with top government officials in India and on Thursday visited one of the country’s major laboratories — Ayuverdic Pharmaceutical Laboratory to attain skills to boost his Baba Care programme which he has promised Kenyans if he is elected president.

Mr Odinga is expected back this week to resume campaigns after a two-week break. In his absence, his foot soldiers have been organising various meetings across the country to market his presidential bid.

Produce medicines

Baba Care, Mr Odinga says, will have a component that will make it easier for medicines to be produced in Kenya, hence lowering costs.

Mr Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the former prime minister is keen on issue-based campaigns with implementable programmes aimed at improving the lives of Kenyans.

"The former prime minister is indeed in India and is meeting government officials and holding discussions aimed at the betterment of the lives of the Kenyan people," Mr Onyango told the Nation.

"He is keen on talks that will enable him promptly sell his social protection programmes for the poor and vulnerable people as well as subsidy programmes for farmers."