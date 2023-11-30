Raila diehard Nuru Okanga in court for insulting President Ruto

Nuru Okanga, an outspoken diehard supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has been charged with insulting President William Ruto.

Nuru Maloba Okanga, 32, appeared before Mlimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Mr Okanga was charged with publishing false information on his YouTube channel - Riba News (@ribanews) on November 20, 2023, at an unknown place in Kenya.

He is accused of circulating a video titled 'Nuru Okanga on Fire'.

In the video, Mr Okanga takes on the president over the availability of fuel in the country, information the prosecution says he knew was "false and calculated to discredit the reputation of a State officer and with intent to cause a breach of the peace".

Mr Okanga denied the charges against him.

Okanga, who says he is awaiting Form One admission, was represented by a city lawyer, Emmanuel Kibet.

Mr Kibet told the court that Mr Okanga was married with three children and therefore not a flight risk.

The prosecution did not object to Mr Okanga's bail application. Mr Okanga was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case was fixed for mention on December 13, 2023, for pre-trial directions.

Mr Okanga was held in the court cells while relatives organised to pay the cash bail.