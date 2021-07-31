Questions as Kenya ‘lends’ fossils to French museum

Prof Sonia Harmand

Stony Brook University research associate Prof Sonia Harmand and Sammy Lokorodi of Nariokotome village in Turkana County when they announced the discovery of the world’s oldest stone tools in the region in 2015. The items are among those shipped to a museum in France.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

Experts have questioned Kenya’s decision to “lend” delicate fossils and ancient tools dating back millions of years to a small museum in Southern France for an exhibition.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.