Pwani University students 'stranded' at Nairobi SGR station days after accident

Pwani University students on their way to Kilifi from Egerton University claimed Sunday that they were stranded at the Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) in Nairobi.

The students were at Egerton after the tragic Thursday accident in Kayole, Naivasha, that claimed the lives of nine students and three staff. The accident took place as they headed to their Chepkoilel campus for events by the Kenya Universities Sports Association (Kusa).

More on this: At least 18 dead after Pwani University bus collides with matatu

A student who spoke on condition of anonymity said Sunday that they left Egerton at 5pm on Saturday and arrived at the SGR in Nairobi minutes past 10pm, only to find that their train had left.

He blamed the school, saying: “The university came for us late, knowing we had to travel at 10pm. Now the school is saying we should pay for ourselves. We are suffering.”

The student further said they spent the night in the cold at the SGR office, and on empty stomachs. Photographss on social media showed them sleeping on metallic chairs.

Another student said they were late because they passed by Naivasha hospital for those who survived the accident to pick up their belongings.

"We took time at Naivasha hospital and arrived in Nairobi at around 10.15pm. The school official who accompanied us said the school has no money at the moment, and that we should contribute Sh1,000 for transport, which the school will refund," the learner said, adding they were told to wait until 3pm Sunday but were not sure they would travel.

"The school told us to wait for the 3pm train. We are not sure about this but we are patient.”

Pwani University students seek answers on tragic bus accident

Another student said they were fundraising for food and transport for their schoolmates.

“Unfortunately, our colleagues are stranded at the SGR and in need of urgent help,” the student said, claiming that some casualties of the accident were yet to receive treatment.

Some of the students in hospitals require special services.

“We have information that some comrades are in pain and have serious injuries yet there are no services. They are not okay," the learner said.

"How can the school treat students like that? The county government is nowhere to be seen. It's like they're in public relations. Pwani University has not spoken on the same. Comrades are on their own. I am not happy. At least we have started making contributions to help them."

Former Pwani University Student Association (Pusa) President Mr Hiram Kimei accused the University of subjecting the students to torture.

Mr Kimei said there was no need for the university to send them to Kilifi as this amounted to traumatising them.

"The school could have let the students go home, now that the university is closed," he said.

Survivors recall last moments inside ill-fated Pwani University bus

On Friday, during a briefing meeting at the university, with members of the Senate and senior Kilifi County officials led by Deputy Governor Flora Chibule, Vice Chancellor Mohamed Rajab said they had planned how to ferry the students back to Kilifi.

The VC said the plan was to have them transported back to their universities, using buses from Egerton University and Naivasha Girls’ High School to Nairobi, then the SGR to Mombasa.

“We do not want to use our vehicles at this time because the students are still traumatised,” he said.

Prof Rajab refuted the claims that students were stranded, saying they arrived late and therefore found the train had departed.

He added that Sunday's 8am train did not have space so the students would use the 3pm train.