Puzzle of suspect who escaped custody twice

Accused of waylaying and robbing an off-duty police officer of her uniform and other valuables in Likoni earlier this month, Hussein Abdullah Mohamed, Daniel Kimani and Mokoya Mosioma were charged with robbery with violence in a Mombasa court.

But before the three could be bundled into a van to be taken to Shimo la Tewa Prison where they were to be remanded, they escaped, allegedly by breaking out of the court cells.

A manhunt was launched thereafter, and Mohamed was rearrested.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the offence of escaping from lawful custody before Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet.

“We gave the police Sh30,000. I want to explain how it happened,” Mohamed told the court.

The magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded at Central Police Station as the police prepared an affidavit opposing his bond application.

Court was shocked

The state had opposed the suspect’s bond application on grounds that he was a flight risk.

Mohamed was to be brought to court on Wednesday morning to shed more light on the bribery accusations, but the court was shocked when the police failed to produce him.

State prosecutor Hilary Isiaho told the court: “I’ve been informed [by police officers at the station] this morning that the suspect has escaped from the cells again. We pray that a warrant of arrest be issued against him.”

Mr Isiaho also urged the court to order an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to establish the circumstances under which the suspect escaped from the cells for the second time.

“In the circumstances, I allow the application and issue a warrant of arrest against Mohamed. [DCI officer in charge of] Urban [should] conduct investigations and produce a report in court,” the magistrate ordered.

Investigations show that the three suspects escaped through empty courtrooms after squeezing themselves out of the cells through the rusty bars of the facility.

Waylaid and robbed

The matter will be mentioned on May 5.

According to police sources, Mohamed and his accomplices are believed to be part of a gang operating in Changamwe and Likoni.