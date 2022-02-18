DNA report

A Nakuru court ordered that a child be placed at a children’s home after DNA test results showed neither of the couples’ samples matched that of the child. 

Puzzle as DNA test shows neither of the couples claiming child are its parents 

By  Joseph Openda  &  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • One couple had reported to police that their two-month-old baby had been stolen from their home in Nakuru.
  • Baby put under state custody at a children’s home as case against suspected thief proceeds.

In 2019, a couple reported to the police in Nakuru that their two-month-old baby had disappeared from their house in Rhonda estate, Nakuru Town West Sub-county.

