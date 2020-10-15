Puzzle of girl claimed by two families

A year ago, Collend Mwachuma and her husband Moses Aura lost their two-month-old baby in Rhonda estate, Nakuru.

DNA later showed that neither the couple found with the baby nor the Auras were the parents of the child.

The baby in question had been left under the care of a neighbour in Rhonda.

Ms Mwachuma reported the disappearance matter to the police and the baby traced to Busia County where a couple – Lilian Auma and her Kenya Defence Forces husband – was arrested and taken to Nakuru where the tests were conducted.

Despite Ms Mwachuma insisting that the child in question is the same that she had cared for, the DNA results did not agree with her.

The baby is at St Luke’s Children’s Home, just metres from where the family lives.

The puzzle about the child’s biological parents has not been solved a year later.

When the baby disappeared, Mr Boniface Odhiambo – a boda boda – told police and neighbours that he ferried a suspicious looking woman from Rhonda estate.

Identification parade

During the identification parade at Kapembwo Police Station, Mr Odhiambo pointed at Ms Auma.

The rider said he returned to Rhonda after taking the woman to her destination, only to find residents frantically searching for a child said to have disappeared.

“The woman appeared to be in a hurry and was carrying a big bag. I had no reason to question hear strange behaviour. When neighbours described the woman who was seen coming from the couple’s house, I knew it was her and did all I could to help in the search of the child,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Convinced they had a strong case, police charged Ms Auma with child trafficking.

Demanded DNA test

However, Ms Auma insisted that the child was hers and demanded a DNA test.

Based on the results showing that the baby belonged to neither couple, the court ordered Ms Auma’s prosecution.

However, the Auras read mischief in the test and embarked on a mission to establish the “truth”.

The DNA test, which was conducted by government analyst Pamella Okello on August 26, 2019, has left more questions than answers as to who the biological parents of the child are.

According to documents in possession by the Auras, the baby was born at Nakuru Level Five Hospital on May 2, 2019.

The mother left hospital the same day.

Stolen from house

Ms Mwachuma says the child was stolen from her house while she was out buying vegetables for lunch.

According to the Rhonda resident, neighbour had asked her to leave the child in the house, promising to look after her.

On coming back, the child was missing and the neighbour said she heard a person enter the house hastily but did not bother to check who it was.

After being questioned by police officers, the neighbour was released. She left Rhonda estate soon after.

Ms Auma, who was traced to Lukosi village, Teso South sub-county, told police and the court that she gave birth on July 13 last year.

She added that she had visited a friend in Nakuru when she went into labour and gave birth with the assistance of a midwife.

Charged

Ms Auma was charged alongside Ms Elizabeth Atieno and her sister Miriam Nyakworo.

She was released on a Sh400,000 bond.

The court directed that the baby be placed in a children’s home in Nakuru.

Mr Aura and his wife say the DNA results were influenced by the other family. The court has ordered a second DNA test to be conducted in Kisumu.

Mr Aura says his family has gone through hard times in the past one year.

He claims to have visited government offices for assistance to no avail.

“Sometimes I feel like being a bad father who cannot help his child. Imagine knowing where your child is but you can’t see her,” the carpenter said.

He appeals to Directorate of Criminal Investigations head George Kinoti “to help us get our child”.

Ms Mwachuma sobbed bitterly as she recounted her experience.

She says the baby in the children’s home is hers, adding that she resembles her other daughter.

“I am the mother of that child and cannot fail to identify her. Why did police free the woman who duped me into leaving my child?”





