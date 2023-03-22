Provide humanitarian aid to banditry victims, Knut tells state

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) wants the government to provide humanitarian support to families and their children affected in the ongoing operation to drive out bandits in the Rift Valley.

Knut National Executive Council (NEC) members Richard Lentayaa and Malel Langat said the operation should be conducted with a human face, especially regarding the order for families to leave their homes in areas suspected to be bandits’ hideouts.

The counties affected by the ongoing security operation are Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana.

“Most of the displaced people are victims of banditry attacks with some having lost hundreds of their livestock,” Mr Lentayaa said. The official, who doubles up as the Samburu Knut executive secretary, said with the onset of the rainy season that is expected to last until May, the elderly and children were exposed to harsh weather conditions.

“It is important that the government provides displaced families with tents, food and medicine,” Mr Lentayaa said.

Mr Langat who is also the Bomet Knut executive secretary stated that when schools reopen this week after mid-term holidays, the chances of learners and their teachers returning to the institutions were slim.

“Our greatest concern as a union right now is what has befallen learners and teachers in the operation zones. Schools are deserted with teachers having moved with their families as directed by the government,” Mr Langat said.

Mr Langat further said: “Some of the learners are Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exam candidates,” Mr Langat said.

In Samburu County, the most affected schools are in Samburu West constituency. They are Lorrok, Siambu, Lesidai, Pura, Loiborngare, Lolkunono,Loisukutan, Lorian, Nolkeraa, Lolmolog, Longewan, Lorukoti, Logoreta and Angata Rongai.

In Baringo, West Pokot and Egeyo Marakwet, security officers have been escorting learners to schools with daring bandits engaging them in deadly battles.