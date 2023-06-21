Presidential escort team injured in Ruto motorcade accident

Two members of the Presidential escort team sustained injuries after their official car rolled at Mlima Nugu along the Moi South Lake road in Naivasha.

The driver of the presidential motorcade vehicle lost control while trying to negotiate a sharp bend along the route.

The two were rushed to a Naivasha-based hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Related PRIME Moi bodyguards were trained by British special forces News

“The driver was unconscious when we arrived at the scene and was immediately rushed to hospital,” a police officer at the scene told Nation.Africa.

The senior officer, who declined to be named, said it was not immediately clear what caused the Wednesday afternoon accident.

“We suspect the driver might have been speeding or was trying to avoid an oncoming car. But details are still scanty,” he said.

The scene was quickly cordoned off by heavily armed presidential security guards and members of the elite General Service Unit (GSU).

The vehicle was coming from Naivasha where President William Ruto had gone earlier to flag off the 2023 WRC Safari Rally, a precursor of the main rallying event.

Dr Ruto flew to and from Naivasha for the Safari Rally engagement and was not in the motorcade that crashed. He had flown to the Loldia spectator’s point using a chopper.

Security officers did not allow people to take pictures as they made efforts to have the vehicle towed away from the accident scene.