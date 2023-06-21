'Vasha' comes alive again with high-adrenaline action, memorable sideshows

The buzz is back. Flying choppers, throaty rally cars and adoring fans going gaga over the world acclaimed event has everyone talking.

The lakeside town of Naivasha, known for an elaborate hospitality sector and thriving flower industry is the focal point.

It’s happening in “Vasha”, as the young at heart celebrate.

Helicopters circling the blue morning skies at intervals is a rare spectacle and pupils, students as well as the locals cannot hold their peace.

Having their eyes trained on the skies is a natural occurrence as they watch the choppers either land or take off. The medical team is also in the air monitoring the happenings.

Nothing has been left to chance.

Big names in the rallying world have docked, with international media in tow, journalists eager to film the motorsports event have their cameras ready, bringing Naivasha to the world.

At the Wildlife Service Training Institute - the nerve center of the global event - reverberating cars are ready to roar in a thrill-a-minute affair.

Daredevil antics by the experienced rally drivers will be on display.

They will race in the wild, a mixture of nature and modernity with galloping gazelles, scared Zebras and retreating giraffes, adding to the fanfare of a sport that is gaining credence among the young and the old.

Hoteliers have reported full bookings, with the AirBnB operators also enjoying the piece of the pie.

Casual workers are earning stipends working within the two busy sectors. Before the rally was brought back into the country after a 20-year hiatus, the hospitality industry was almost crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now thriving and recouping losses. To them the rally was a blessing in disguise.

Quipped the Lake Naivasha Resort Manager, Arthur Kibe: “We are happy to host the event. It has been a game charger and has transformed the industry. Kudos to the government for hosting the competition in Naivasha.”

He said the gains from the event have been phenomenal, with most of the hotels registering improved business since the return of the rally.

“Hosting the motorsport is no mean achievement and now we can face the future with confidence,” concluded Kibe.

Volunteer teacher, Mellisa Macharia, is, literally, frustrated.

Her WhatsApp group members are all going to the “Vasha” rally bus but she is not.

“It is down to work… I will be plying my trade during the rallying period. How I wish I was free… I’m feeling unhappy, but can do nothing about it. In my comments I am wishing them happy times… perhaps, next year, I will join them,” she said.

Macharia, who belongs to generation colloquially known as Z (Zoomers) has caught the rally bug, signifying the growing influence the motorsport event has on the future generations.

Going by the WhatsApp exchanges, the Z's will be in their numbers in “Vasha.”

The expectations has reached fever pitch, some youths on Monday demanded for casual jobs, opting to take to their street to air their misgivings of having missed out on a chance to cash on the rally event.

The organisers, in their own estimations, had hired more that 300 locals, but those who missed out resulted to expressing their frustrations in the streets of Naivasha, only to be tear-gased by the uncompromising security officers.

Local bar owners are also cashing on the merrymakers who have trooped to the dusty town to watch the motorsport event.

The red-light streets are naturally red-actors eager to cash in on the competition.

It is the world oldest profession, alive even in biblical teams.

But security officers have a word of caution to the imbibing lot: “Beware of the “mchele gang.”