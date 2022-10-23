President Ruto visits Kitui in maiden Ukambani tour as Head of State

President William Ruto has made his maiden tour of Ukambani region since his election two months ago amid a pasture conflict that is threatening to get out of hand.

The President is being hosted for a thanksgiving prayer service at Central Primary School by the Africa Inland Church before addressing a rally within the Kitui town centre.

According to the Cabinet nominee for Tourism Peninah Malonza, the event is in line with the President’s thanksgiving programme across all counties.

Kitui is the third county the Head of State is visiting for prayers after Meru and Homa Bay but the trip is billed as an attempt to reach out to a region that voted overwhelmingly for his main rival in the presidential election, Azimio coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Ms Malonza, who by virtue of being President Ruto’s topmost lieutenant in the county, is the host.

She invited Kitui political, business and religious leaders and residents to turn up in large numbers to join the prayer service.

The CS nominee said despite Ukambani being perceived as an Azimio zone politically, the region got three cabinet positions including hers, former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs docket) and Monica Juma – cabinet level appointee as security advisor to the president.

“So far we feel highly favoured as a region because the President gave us three slots, and we have every reason to thank him,’’ said Ms Malonza.

The trip, she said, was a continuation of efforts during the campaigns where Dr Ruto reached out to all regions in the country irrespective of political affiliations.