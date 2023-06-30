President Ruto signs County Allocation of Revenue Bill into law

President William Ruto on Friday morning signed into law the County Allocation of Revenue Bill and Equalisation Fund Appropriation Bill 2023.

The new law seeks to allocate Sh13.8 billion from the Equalisation Fund to finance development projects in marginalised areas spread across 34 constituencies.

The bill, which required 32 senators and 24 votes to pass, was passed by the Senate without amendment in April.

Once signed into law by the President, it will allow for the distribution of national revenue to county governments for the 2023-2024 financial year.